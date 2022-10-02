 Palmer: Helpful tips | AspenTimes.com
Palmer: Helpful tips

Letter to the editor

Dear John Kuney of Ojai, California: In answer to your letter (The Aspen Times, Sept. 29) here are two simple solutions to your finding senior parking at the Hunter Creek trailhead:

One is to make an earlier start. The other is to take High Mountain Taxi to the trailhead. Make sure your cell phone has reception there, and/or make a return appointment with the driver or dispatcher.

Don’t forget to be generous with your tips. The drivers are good people and very helpful to seniors.

Happy trails!

Helen Palmer


Aspen

