Pacin: Is it allergy season?

Letter to the editor

As a board-certified allergist/immunologist, I am frequently asked about the “pollen” blowing around Aspen this time of year. What we’re seeing is sometimes called “poplar cotton.” This “white fluff” are seeds from the poplar, aspen, and cottonwood trees — not pollen.

Allergenic pollen is not visible to the naked eye. The pollen, released earlier, mates with the appropriate flower on another tree, which forms the seeds.

We are well past the beginning of the allergy season. This is good news and bad news. People allergic to tree pollen needn’t worry. However, grass pollen is now in the air. This will be followed in a few weeks by weed pollen. Gesundheit!

Michael P. Pacin, MD

Aspen and Coral Gables, Florida