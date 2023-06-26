Pacin: Can’t be ‘slightly’ allergic to stings

As a board-certified allergist/Immunologist, I would like to add some words of caution to Julie Bielenberg’s story, “Swarming ants, flying bats, and racoons,” which appeared in Friday’s issue of The Aspen Times.

She commented that Tate Eberly was “slightly allergic to insect stings.” People can not be “slightly” allergic to stinging insects (honeybees, wasps, yellow jackets, hornets and fire ants). A person might have a mild reaction to a sting, followed by a deadly anaphylactic reaction the next time.

Allergists advise all patients who have had even the mildest reaction to one of these insects to carry life-saving epinephrine auto-injectors. The brand names most often heard are Epi-pen and Auvi-Q. Generics of all kinds are available, although all require a prescription.

For a more long-term solution patients can be desensitized with injections by an allergist. Even those patients are often advised to always carry two auto-injectors. Why two? That’s another letter

Michael P. Pacin, MD





Aspen/Coral Gables, Fla.