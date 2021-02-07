On cue
Message to QAnon: Mind your P’s and Q’s … especially your Q’s! Also, spoiler alert, the earth is not flat!
Carole Gunther Cottrell
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Letter to the Editor
On cue
Message to QAnon: Mind your P’s and Q’s … especially your Q’s! Also, spoiler alert, the earth is not flat!