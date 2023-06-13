Oliver: Must continue with Lumberyard

Letter to the editor

Couldn’t make the City Council meeting on Tuesday because I was working in Aspen.

Currently working over 50 hours a week here. Honestly, I really don’t mind the hours because I live in Aspen at Truscott. I still have the time needed to find the joy we can really access here. You must surely know what that means, right? Going up and down these lush hills is such bliss I can’t help but share it will just about anyone I meet.

Now try to imagine how my attitude would change if that daily commute from downvalley was added in to my available hours? Would I handle the customers of Aspen with the same poise and grace that is the culture of Aspen? Customers return here over and over because of the culture we have as a community. We must absolutely preserve that part of our community.

You must continue with the Lumberyard.

Patrick Oliver





Aspen