Oliver: Must continue with Lumberyard

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Editor’s note: Due to some technical difficulties transferring text from email into the news system, a paragraph was inadvertently missed in an earlier version. This is the full letter.

Couldn’t make the City Council meeting on Tuesday because I was working in Aspen.

Currently working over 50 hours a week here. Honestly, I really don’t mind the hours because I live in Aspen at Truscott. I still have the time needed to find the joy we can really access here. You must surely know what that means, right? Going up and down these lush hills is such bliss I can’t help but share it will just about anyone I meet.

Now try to imagine how my attitude would change if that daily commute from downvalley was added in to my available hours? Would I handle the customers of Aspen with the same poise and grace that is the culture of Aspen? Customers return here over and over because of the culture we have as a community. We must absolutely preserve that part of our community.

Honestly, I am happy about that house that sold for $65 million. The RETT evens the playing field for all of us in this community.





And here’s the thing that really matters: I have no idea who that person is, but experience has continuously shown how, three years after moving here, these new people start to get a clue about the type of character it takes to really be part of this culture we have. So many of our new residents who arrived because of COVID have made this adjustment because they genuinely want to. The new folks are positively affected by the long-time residents.

The Lumberyard is a necessary part of more long-time residents making our community of kindness stronger. And Aspen well continue to be a place that customers will return to again and again.

You must continue with the Lumberyard.

Patrick Oliver

Aspen