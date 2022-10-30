O’Leary: The clear choice

Letter to the editor

We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for state representative for District 57

because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district.

Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more creative solutions for adding more affordable housing for workers from Aspen to Parachute. She knows what it’s like for families struggling to make ends meet paycheck to paycheck and that knowledge has given her grit and determination. She also knows how important the impacts of climate change are for resort communities. Unlike her opponent, she will always be a stalwart champion for reproductive rights for women, and she does not support Boebert for Congress!

Your mail ballot should have reached you by now. If not, call your county clerk’s office

to get a replacement ballot or vote in person (check with your county clerk for location). All ballots must be in the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

We urge you to vote for Elizabeth Velasco because she is the clear choice to represent Colorado House District 57.

Blanca and Cavanaugh O’Leary

Aspen