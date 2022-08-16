O’Keefe: Fate of Fields development to be settled Wednesday

Well, folks, D-Day has finally arrived. Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, the three commissioners will decide the fate of the Fields development.

Self-proclaimed local Evan Schreiber thinks another huge housing development a mile down the road from over 500 housing units that have already been approved would be a good idea. The vast majority of the true locals in the area think otherwise.

This project is a nightmare for safety, congestion, animal habitat and overpopulation of the surrounding area.

So we will find out Wednesday if the Eagle County commissioners side with the majority of their taxpaying constituents or the minority yet another greedy land developer invading our valley.

I urge anyone who has had enough of the destruction of our beautiful valley to please come and speak their mind.





Tom O’Keefe

Mid Roaring Fork Valley