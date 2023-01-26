O’Keefe: Come to hearing on Fields project, please

Letter to the editor

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, the public will finally get a chance to voice their opinion before the Eagle County commissioners on the proposed Fields development.

The Eagle County Planning Department has given its nod of approval to this development despite what I believe are numerous code violations and huge public sentiment against it from the residents in the surrounding area.

To approve this development before the huge negative impact the Tree Farm development just down the road will cause on an already over-congested area would be foolhardy at best.

Please tell Pitkin County and Aspen government that us people living downvalley are sick and tired of being responsible for housing the vast majority of their workers. They are not doing nearly enough to alleviate the congestion and overpopulation their workers are adding to the communities downvalley.

So, please come on next Tuesday if you’re sick and tired of greed-head land developers with their out-of-state money slowly but surely destroying not only one of the most beautiful valleys in Colorado, but also in our whole country.





Tom O’Keefe

Mid Valley