Ogilby: Important work on the Crystal

I want your readers to know what an important job Kelly McNicholas Kury has taken on in behalf of all of us in the Crystal River Valley. She has volunteered to oversee the leadership of the steering committee in an attempt to pull together all the different viewpoints regarding a possible future Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal.

This is a very difficult and time consuming task. I must say, she is very good at it. She has an easy way of gaining trust and communicating with all voices.

We wish her well and hope that the outcome will give us the continued healthy and protected river that we so dearly love. We hope she is re-elected in her campaign for Pitkin County commissioner so she can continue this valuable effort.

Chuck Ogilby

Avalanche Ranch