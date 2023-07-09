Novak: A high school student experiences the Aspen Ideas Festival

No matter how old you are, you have heard the saying, “The children are our future,” at least once or twice. So, with this in mind, as a 15-year-old intern, I was sent to check out the Aspen Ideas Festival so that I could share my teen perspective about the event.

When I arrived, the scene was cheerful and people looked happy and clearly excited to be there. Though I enjoyed the upbeat and positive energy, I was quick to notice that I was a minority. I was one of the only teens there.

There was one school that had brought a few students to the event, but there were no families or groups of teens walking about. I tried to find people my age to talk to and get their thoughts on the Ideas Festival, but since there were so few of us, an interview was hard to acquire.

If you have ever been the youngest person in a large group of people, then you know it can be rather intimidating and even awkward at times. This lack of young people was surprising, considering the issues on the agenda for the day.

The first panel I went to talked about affirmative action, the changing Supreme Court, and how the court’s recent decision on affirmative action might impact college admissions. The panel also discussed the economic and racial preferences some colleges have.





I and many other teens are, or will be, applying to college, and I think it would be informative and helpful for young people to hear what was being said before starting their application journey.

So why do I believe there were so few young people attending the Ideas Festival? In my opinion, it is because the event is not advertised to young people, and it’s hard to be interested in something you don’t know much about.

The Ideas Festival is a wonderful event to learn about the problems and solutions of today. I took away a lot from the event. I am more informed about the world around me and feel more motivated to get involved in the issues discussed.

But because the Ideas Festival is not an event with a big push for young attendees, and there is limited information, young people don’t often think to attend.

It is a big misconception that the Ideas Festival is an adult-preferred audience. In my interview with Jon Purves, associate director of media relations for The Aspen Institute, he said the festival’s target audience is very broad.

“Ultimately our audience is anyone who is curious,” said Purves. In my interview with him, I learned that not only is the Ideas Festival not an adults-only event but that the nstitute values and believes it is important to have young people at the event.

As Purves explained, the institute has many programs that get young people involved, such as the Future Climate Leaders Initiative, which works with young people who are passionate about learning and finding solutions to climate change. In my opinion, the Institute is doing a great job creating programs for young people.

The problem is that I, like many other teens, have never heard of these programs. When it comes to the Ideas Festival and the institute as a whole, it is surprising that I, someone who has spent my entire life living between Aspen and Washington, D.C., where the institute is headquartered, had no real idea about the institute’s work or the relevance of the Ideas Festival to the issues in my own life.

Limited information is not the only hurdle. The cost of a pass is between $4,000 and $5,000, and although there is an under-40 discount, that is still too much money. Teens work minimum wage jobs, and a lot of families can’t afford to send their kids. As a result, teens don’t have access to these spaces. How are kids supposed to get informed and be motivated to make change if they can’t get into these spaces?

Never once has a parent, teacher, or any adult for that matter, suggested that I go to the festival or look into the programs that the institute offers.

While I do think that the institute should visit schools, make it cheaper for teens, and make kids more aware of their programs, I also believe that as a community we need to encourage kids to get involved. It’s not that kids don’t care about the world around them, but rather they are not pushed in the direction to help.

Make it a family trip and talk with your teens about issues that were discussed. This problem does not lie solely with the institute, but as a community we need to work together to get young people into more spaces like the Ideas Festival to learn about the world around them, and even more importantly, to motivate them to come up with innovative ideas themselves.

After all, the teens of today are the leaders of tomorrow so shouldn’t they be a part of the conversation?

Spencer Novak is a student at Aspen High School.