Norman: Not so easy anymore

Letter to the editor

What a lovely piece “How to show up and make a life here” was (The Aspen Times, May 24). It seems the two individuals moved here many years ago (a decade ago), but I am not certain.

Please do a story on the reality of anyone trying to move and live here in the past three years, reside in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, and make less than six figures. Honestly, a six-figure income is hardly going to cut it from Basalt on up with new apartment rents in Carbondale at $3,000 for a two-bedroom.

John Norman

Carbondale