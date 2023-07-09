Norman: How does ‘Pitkin’ get a pass?

If Mount Evans is in process of a name change due to Gov. Evans’ connection to the Sand Creek Massacre and treatment of the Cheyenne and Arapahoe people, why not change the name of Pitkin County?

“Gov. Frederick Walter Pitkin (in office 1879-83) campaigned on the slogan ‘The Utes Must Go,’ maintaining that Indians off the reservation could be shot by citizens.” (Aspen Daily News 7/9/23)

If we are going to change one or some names due to piss poor behavior (genocide, really) and treatment of the original locals, why not change all things named after the paleface who wreaked havoc on the native Indian tribes in Colorado?

John Norman

Carbondale