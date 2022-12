Due to Alpine Bank’s generosity and Ramona and Phil’s cooking talent, the residents at Crystal Meadows enjoyed a wonderful meal, laughter and a great sense of community on Thanksgiving Day.

Thank you, Alpine Bank, for being there for all of us in community and especially for making it a special day at Cystal Meadows. Ramona and Phil, thank you for cooking the delicious food and making them feel like family.

Jerilyn Nieslanik

Carbondale