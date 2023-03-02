Nichols: Checks and balances

Letter to the editor

As noted in many letters to the editor, our incumbent candidates are lauded for their creative dreamer ideas. There is a place for this in government, so long as there is also the voice of reason and common sense. I respect Paul Menter and his informed, knowledgeable analysis of the issues in the valley (“Skippy’s boulevard of bad policy ideas.” Aspen Daily News, Jan. 11).

Bill Guth, Sam Rose, and Tracy Sutton bring the diversity of experience, context, and business acumen desperately needed. Thus far, only 14% of Aspen registered voters have cast ballots. Please vote. It matters!

Lucy Nichols

Aspen