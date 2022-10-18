Newman: Annoyed at traffic

Letter to the editor

Aspen prides itself on being green. This weekend, after I passed the stoplight on Highway 82 as it heads toward the Grottos, the people returning were backed up for many miles. It took hours of waiting to get back through that light toward Aspen at the narrow section.

The timing of letting only about six cars through at each end is very inefficient. And, it is pretty obvious to anyone that the returning traffic in the afternoon is 100 times heavier than the traffic leaving Aspen. Whatever agency controls that light and the one above it needs to address the timing of the light.

Hundreds of cars sitting for hours spewing CO2 is not a good thing. It can be easily remedied with a litte common-sense planning. Please pass the word to whoever is in charge. Thank you.

Katherine Newman

Coral Gables, Fla.