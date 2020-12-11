New Aspen housing would compromise airport

As the former Aspen airport manager, I am very concerned that the city is allowing a bad design of the proposed housing project across from the runway.

Please check with the Federal Aviation Administration as to the side-slope requirements of the runway for obstructions (high buildings) that may intrude into the side slope.

Nothing is allowed to penetrate the airspace above the side slope. Also, the buildings will be subject to a lot of noise and exhaust from departing jets and other aircraft. Please reconsider this project at this location.

Dick Arnold

Carbondale