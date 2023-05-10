Neubecker: Best for the job

Letter to the editor

I’ve known and worked with Linn Brooks for a long time, from her days in the Eagle Valley with a private engineering firm and then all through her long tenure at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

She has the integrity, experience, and management skills that a Holy Cross Energy Board member needs. She knows well and has worked tirelessly through her tenure with at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District on the challenges we face with water, energy, and the climate crisis. She also knows the Northern District of Holy Cross Energy better than most.

I’ve studied the interviews and bios of the other candidates, and while there are some very good people in the running, I believe Linn is by far and away the best qualified for the job. She has my full support, and I hope she will have yours.

Ken Neubecker

Glenwood Springs