Neubecker: A landslide of lies

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I read David Fields’ letter (Jan. 7) about Joe Biden and the Dems’ lies with interest. I followed his advice and googled his full list of Biden’s lies.

Yes, he has made some completely inaccurate statements, lies even. Mr. Fields notes he’s at 139 and counting. While I’m sure Mr. Biden will add to that total, he is a politician, after all; he will still fall far short of Mr. Trump’s 30,000 plus lies and misstatements.

Of course, Mr. Fields failed to note the actual perspective and difference between Democratic misstatements and those by the Republicans. The Dems lose by a huge landslide in that particular field.

Ken Neubecker

Glenwood Springs