Nestler: Time for a better Declaration

Maybe it’s time to move beyond the Declaration of Independence. Yeah sure, it’s a rhetorical marvel, and inspiring because of that. But its inherent hypocrisy of all men and women not being created equal is too much moral weight to bear, and renders it brittle and no longer true, reduces it to a nagging parent declaring: “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Maybe, after 247 years, it’s time to do something revolutionary again. Let’s let that go and embrace a Declaration of Inter-Dependence. An esteemed and worthy replacement would be the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address. If we all began our day with this we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Luke Nestler

Glenwood Springs