Nealy: That wiser voice

Letter to the editor

It would appear Maurice Emmer needs to little refresher in what it means to be an American. Perhaps the following quote from Dwight Eisenhower could enlighten him a bit. This is taken from a speech he gave on May 31, 1954, at the Columbia University National Bicentennial Dinner:

“Here in America, we are descended in blood and in spirit from revolutionaries and rebels — men and women who dared to dissent from accepted doctrine. As their heirs, may we never confuse honest dissent with disloyal subversion.

“Without exhaustive debate — even heated debate — of ideas and programs, free government would weaken and wither. But if we allow ourselves to be persuaded that every individual, or party, that takes issue with our own convictions is necessarily wicked or treasonous — then indeed we are approaching the end of freedom’s road. We must unitedly and intelligently support the principles of Americanism.”

Nuff said.

Chip Nealy





New Castle