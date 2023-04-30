Nealy: Local hires stick around

I read Andrew Scott’s column (Aspen Times, April 25) and he raised some very good points.

The last time Aspen hired a police chief from outside the area was in July of 2000, a guy from Brush, Colorado, just down the road from Sterling. He lasted 14 months and then moved on to California (Aspen Daily News, Oct. 7, 2001).

The next two hires where local folks and they covered the job for the next 21 years. I guess we’ll see if history repeats itself.

Chip Nealy

New Castle