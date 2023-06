Multiple sclerosis has imitator afflictions, and a diagnosis of MS or ALS is not the final word. If you know of someone with MS or ALS, please recommend to them, strongly, that they get an MRI of the cranium and spine to look for a small, fracture, and most importantly, a CT Myelogram to look for the accompanying cerebrospinal fluid leak. That combination can cause symptoms that mimic MS and ALS.

Brian Nardone

Aspen