Murray: Enough with the tar and feathers

Letter to the editor

A recent letter regarding Lance Armstrong suggested that he was unfit to raise money for schools and that money he helped raise should be returned.

Armstrong blood doped in bike races. He didn’t bring an AR15 to a classroom. He didn’t fly a plane into the Twin Towers.

The fallen champion was guilty of a lack of integrity. He cheated.

The total mental and physical commitment of his life to a sport that obviously meant everything to him was then worthless.

Let’s put down the feathers and the tar and the holy judgment, and be a good example to Aspen children. After all, that’s what we wanted him to be.





Terry Murray

Glenwood Springs