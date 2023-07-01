Murdock: An interview with my parents

What is this thing called life?

We are born. Some have a good experience with wonderful parents and loving family, and others have horrendous suffering. Regardless, we walk through life day by day surviving or thriving, and then we die.

Now that I have experienced the miracle of childbirth, I find myself more curious about dying. It is something we don’t talk about much in our culture, but it’s something we all have in common. In the yoga tradition, conquering the fear of death is the ultimate freedom. I have thought to myself before, “I am not afraid to die. I have had a wonderful life.” But then there is turbulence on the airplane, and suddenly I am very afraid. Death can be scary, and it’s something I am thinking more about with my aging parents.

A friend recently shared that being with her dying grandmother was one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The etymology of compassion is to “be with” suffering. I think this is a skill we have to learn in our culture. To sit with suffering is to allow our hearts to open and witness the vulnerability of another and to know that what is happening to that person is something that could happen to you. It takes courage to sit with that and be with the discomfort of it. This is what so many counselors, clergy, and caregivers do every day, and it is God’s work. Truly being with another is a holy thing.

When my parents lost their daughter Michele at 5 years old, my dad said he didn’t realize he could survive something so tragic. This is one of the things that surprised him about life. My mom explained that they had to make a deliberate choice to live and to expand versus contract into sorrow and despair.





I recall them telling me that some people they knew would avoid them after Michele’s death. They didn’t know what to say or do, and so they did nothing. I think of this often. When I know someone who has suffered a tragic situation, I always try to be with them in some way. So often we think we have to fix or change things, but the real magic in relationships is to just be with that person.

One time several years ago, I was sharing my sadness about not being able to have children with a Buddhist teacher I knew, and he gently reached for my hand and held it softly. He said almost nothing except, “I’m here.” That gesture lingers as a great example of compassion that touched me deeply. His presence and willingness to be with me as I suffered helped me feel seen, heard, and acknowledged. It was so simple and so incredibly healing.

I’ve had the opportunity to spend some quality time with my parents recently, and I wanted to ask them about their feelings about death and dying and also any wisdom they could share after a combined 163 years on planet Earth. I started the conversation by asking them what they wanted to do when they died based on a questionnaire by Five Wishes, a non-profit organization started by Jim Towey, a friend and legal counsel for Mother Teresa. The organization provides tools to help guide conversations about death and dying.

After learning that both my mom and dad want to have their ashes planted with a tree somewhere beautiful, I learned that they both believe love is the most important thing. This is not surprising to me — my mom even said, “You have to lead with love!” My parents have always led with love and tried their best to be kind, thoughtful, and curious.

Thanks to my parents, I have traveled the world, and we have shared so many wonderful adventures. According to my mom and dad, the best thing about growing older is not worrying so much and knowing what’s important like spending time with family. The worst thing is watching your friends and family die.

Before my parents go, I want them to know I am with them. As I watch them become more frail, I slow myself down. I will be with them when I sit next to their tree with the ashes of their physical bodies, when I look up at the moon and stars in the sky and think of them, and when I teach my girls the value of a dollar and to be curious and take chances.

They have taught me all sorts of things, but the most important is how to love and be loved and to know that I am valued. This is something I will share with my kids, thanks to Nonna and Papa.

Gina Murdock is the founder of Lead with Love, an Aspen-based non-profit dedicated to shifting culture from fear to love.