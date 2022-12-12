Mulcahy: Time to drop Assange case

Letter to the editor

President Biden: A majority of Republicans and Democrats agree that publishing government wrongdoing should not be a crime.

Recently, the editors and publishers of The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El Pais urged your Justice Department to drop its case against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. They stated that freedom of the press is meaningless when the government decides who is allowed to exercise it (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/12/julian-assange-biden-press-freedom-legacy ).

It’s long past time you quit undermining our First Amendment and freed Assange, especially after giving immunity to a Saudi prince you fist bumped who murdered and bone-sawed a journalist in “his” embassy in Istanbul. Honestly.

Sandy and Lee Mulcahy

Basalt