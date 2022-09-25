Mulcahy: Time for new sheriff
We like Joe DiSalvo personally and volunteered for his charity events, but power corrupts.
Term limits are necessary. Please vote for Democrat Michael Buglione for sheriff.
Sandy and Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
