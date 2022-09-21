Mulcahy: Sorry about that
Dear Lester Crown, Aspen SkiCo and General Dynamics billionaire, cc: Ed Ramey et al: You won. I’m sorry for offending you by passing out a union flyer advocating higher wages. Please, forgive me?
Teaching snowboarding for you was one of my favorite jobs besides The Little Nell. I’d be grateful to purchase a hiking pass to ski in our national forest.
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt
