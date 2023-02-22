Mulcahy: Removing APCHA deed restrictions

Letter to the editor

Regarding Millard Zimit’s Old Testament Leviticus “Year of Jubilee” proposal removing APCHA’s deed restrictions to be placed on the ballot: Its passage would make many APCHA condo owners millionaires overnight and decrease the power imbalance.

In his critique of Hegel’s “Philosophy of Right,” Marx commented on the link between shame, terror, and courage: “The actual burden must be made even more burdensome by creating an awareness of it. The humiliation must be increased by making it public …. The people must be put in terror of themselves in order to give them courage.” APCHA delenda est.

It would also be the essence of local democracy.

Lee Mulcahy

Basalt