Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

A question for Democrat Adam Frisch: Since you served on Aspen Art Museum board and Aspen City Council and because SkiCo/Crowns are primary backers of your congressional candidacy, do you support new Crown rebanning of 82-year-old Pat Milligan (the Sandwich Board Lady), a four- decade institution?

*https://www.aspendailynews.com/sandwich-board-lady-survives-mini-skirmish-with-skico/article_ca009488-5609-5da4-a08d-485e2d5880ff.html

Lee Mulcahy

Basalt