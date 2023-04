Letter to the editor

Is America Hunger Games X?

Ask yourself who the real enemy is: Whistleblower Jake Teixeira who told the truth about government troops on the ground in Ukraine unconstitutionally? Or the military-industrial complex’s puppet Joe Biden and D.C.’s secret government behind closed doors?

“Trust us,” the elites say. Nope. Vote RFK Jr., 2024.

Sandy and Lee Mulcahy

Basalt