Morton: Ruining Glenwood Springs

Letter to the editor

The planned development at 8th and Midland is an unfortunate location in an already crowded and poorly developed and multiply affronted corner of Glenwood Springs.

Children will be endangered by the traffic trying to run across the street to the park. Equally important, that piece of ground should be left undeveloped because of it’s likely key part of a necessary infrastructure of a possible future bypass and/or enlargement of this strategic intersection.

That decision should be protected and preserved (from a prior and wiser city council). Also inappropriate is the gift of the land to Habitat to avoid much consideration of the current residents. Glenwood’s limited geography should stop the current craziness.

Glenwood Springs’ city government seems hell bent on destroying Glenwood’s desirability and quality of life, which must be preserved before it’s gone for good. More development needs the acquisition of more land perhaps south of town or part of South Canyon.

Tom Morton





Glenwood Springs