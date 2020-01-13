More to councilman than one Instagram story

I follow Skippy Mesirow on Instagram and have watched countless stories that he’s posted over the past few years. I was traveling back home after the holidays and missed that story. Maybe you’ve heard about it? As an Aspenite, he didn’t say anything that the rest of us haven’t said or at least thought before in a moment of stress trying to navigate overcrowded and icy streets. As a sitting councilman, publicly streaming that thought was careless and inappropriate and merited an apology, which he gave.

If you were to watch the other 99.9% of his streaming videos and photos you would see Skippy walking to and from council meetings and work sessions, poring over thick packets of weekly council agendas and then spending hours doing research and taking notes so he shows up prepared. You would definitely witness Skippy attending summits on climate change or participating in leadership workshops as he strives to serve in his fullest and best capacity. You might notice that he also posts about his full-time job at Sky Run in addition to visibly contributing 30-plus hours/week to council (a supposedly part-time gig). You’ll also see Skippy visiting his Grandma Pearl or doting on his little sister. There are a lot of hikes with dogs and friends. I’ve made an appearance in his stories a few times including just before Christmas when he and a couple friends accompanied me on my first lap at the Highlands Bowl. Skippy was always just one turn behind me, encouraging and supporting me all the way down.

So, if you must judge a person by their projections on social media, I guess go for it? Please, just spend some time taking in the whole picture rather than a tiny snapshot.

Jess Ewart

Basalt