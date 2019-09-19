More gun restrictions, less hate

Mass killings! Mass killings! Have we had enough? I hope so.

What has to be done is anyone with a gun must reapply to continue to own a single-shot rifle. No handguns or multi-firing guns without a local police permit. Police should be able to order, at the generous expense, a metal review to clear them for ownership.

This idea doesn’t challenge the 2nd Amendment. It would only permit some people to own guns.

Enough killings. Also, Trump should stop stoking hate.

Dr. Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village