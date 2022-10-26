Moore: Time for a change

Letter to the editor

My wife, Carolyn, and I are giving our full support for Michael Buglione for our new Pitkin County sheriff. We are strong supporters of change and new ideas relative to running the Sheriff’s Office.

Long-time incumbents tend to preclude the changes that are necessary to move forward in the field of law enforcement that is becoming more complicated as each day, month, and year passes.

We just read Mick Ireland’s column in the Aspen Daily News referring to Michael Buglione’s idea to remodel the jail and use the savings to help with housing his employees.

The is exactly the point we are making relative to the new ideas concept that we envision. Please vote for Michael in this upcoming election for sheriff, and we encourage all of our friends to do the same.

Thomas and Carolyn Moore





Woody Creek