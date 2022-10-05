Moore: Things seem to have slipped

Letter to the editor

What kind of a sheriff serves under a mentor who told his deputies to never ever accept any gifts, even if it’s just a cup of coffee (The Aspen Times, letter to the editor, Sept. 27, Bauer), and then accepts the gifts of 5% of a business (Lyft Vodka), a $9,000-plus e-bike (Lance Armstrong) and an enormous discount on his housing in Aspen (The Aspen Times, letter to the editor, Stephenson, “Speaking of gifts”)?

What kind of a sheriff approves his deputy to chaperone a fundraiser in Aspen and then approves that same deputy for law-enforcement training in Denver for the identical date but then reprimands/demotes his deputy for doing so (The Aspen Times, letter to the editor, Sept. 23, Harrison; “Sheriff should have known”)?

What kind of a sheriff that has jurisdiction in Pitkin County, Colorado, spends two months-plus in another county, another state, indulging in personal pleasures?

Sounds to me it’s a person who is a hypocrite, capricious, inconsistent, self-

serving — and someone who has his own agenda and not in the interest of the people he serves. Sounds to me like our current sheriff, Joe Disalvo.

Please cast your vote for Michael Buglione! It’s time for a change (after 12 years of DiSalvo)! We need a full-time sheriff with a new face and new blood! We need a new sheriff who cares about the people of Pitkin County. Vote for Michael Buglione!





Deb Moore

Aspen