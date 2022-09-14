Mooney: That’s the way to fly

Lilium’s (NASDAQ; LILM) team of 450 aerospace engineers have a truly revolutionary concept. Their electric Vertical Takeoff Landing eVTOL jet is quiet, and there are no stinky exhaust fumes.

Sign me up for a round trip between Aspen and Denver. I’ll bring some friends and our bicycles.

It would be so cool if the Denver Central Library converted the big, square and level roof, which sits about 100 feet up in the air, into a vertiport. I’d get to be George Jetson.

Tom Mooney

Aspen