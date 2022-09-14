Mooney: That’s the way to fly
Lilium’s (NASDAQ; LILM) team of 450 aerospace engineers have a truly revolutionary concept. Their electric Vertical Takeoff Landing eVTOL jet is quiet, and there are no stinky exhaust fumes.
Sign me up for a round trip between Aspen and Denver. I’ll bring some friends and our bicycles.
It would be so cool if the Denver Central Library converted the big, square and level roof, which sits about 100 feet up in the air, into a vertiport. I’d get to be George Jetson.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.