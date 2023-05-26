Mooney: Nominations for climate heroes

Letter to the editor

Wow, last Sunday, The Weather Channel had a segment on a climate hero and a climate zero. The meteorologist ended asking for climate heroes and climate zeros.

I nominated Amory Lovins for his impressive work at AspenFlyRight.org and the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, another 501(c)(3), for all of their dedicated staff and their impressive board of directors.

Billionaire Yvon Chouinard donated ownership of Patagonia to a trust ensuring company profits are spent addressing climate change.

Tom Mooney

Aspen