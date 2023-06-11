Mooney: Low-impact resting place

You have the money for a new green cemetery. Wonderful! We need this option.

Make my resting place free of impact other than digging my grave, lowering my body into the earth, planting some native plants on top, and setting my small, not glossy, tombstone set horizontally on the ground. This way, once the grasses and native flowers grow, no one driving up Highway 82 can see it. I’m cool with dandelions since they are early nectar sources for bees and other pollinators.

Embalming is so last century and putting a body in a coffin and setting it in a manicured cemetery, cutting the grass every week, wastes a lot of water. This is unacceptable.

There are some other rules, easy to figure out. Please make it so, and lay me down in peace.

I want my grave site to have the view of the valley from Deer Hill and you have to get the Parks and Rec people involved, too, because it would be nice if they could transport my body from the local morgue to Deer Hill and then take a video of the ceremony. Don’t need many people that way.





Tom Mooney

Aspen

