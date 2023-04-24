Mooney: Is that a chasm, really?

The hero’s path typically comes with challenges. May your Pitkin County decision making journey with the FAA be accompanied with a peaceful god-like composure.

For inspiration watch the 2022 film “Forever Wild” on Rocky Mountain PBS. Its 56 minutes will restore your faith in humanity. They didn’t give up and they prevailed, saving 600 acres of the valley floor from some crass billionaire’s fantasy of conspicuous consumption.

The citizens of Telluride raised $50 million in less than 90 days.

The county can take over the airport’s FBO. A bit of advice given to a young Native American, at the time of initiation: “As you go the way of life, you will see a great chasm. Jump. It is not as wide as you think.”

Tom Mooney





Aspen