Mooney: I’d head-butt us, too

Letter to the editor

Recently, there have been a bunch of yachts head-butted by orcas. Ten minutes to grab your essentials and get in your life raft is an unforgettable experience.

Just because they evolved in the ocean doesn’t mean they are less perceptive of what’s going on than we humans are. Their family groups are inspirational. Like monarch butterflies, they are born with inter-generational knowledge.

They know the history of ocean, water, quality, and pollution, and it wouldn’t take much of their larger brains to know we two-leggeds are the cause of all the goddamn plastic, oil, and sound pollution.

Tom Mooney

Aspen