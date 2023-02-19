Mooney: Great panes with straight shot

The least harm option for the Entrance to Aspen is the straight shot with free triple pane window replacements for the townhomes affected by the new alignment. The Big Dig project downtown Boston first replaced all of the residential windows facing the project with triple pane windows because they so perfectly eliminate noise and then the elevated highway was demolished, buried and turned into pedestrian waterfront property with habitat gardens for hummingbirds and bees.

Remember, we can’t even get in line for state funding if the community has not agreed upon an alignment. Architect Larry Yaw’s idea describing the straight shot as the perfect balance to Aspen’s eastern entrance dominated by the North Star Preserve is music to my ears.

I see Main Street descending from 7th Street to the center of the canyon somewhere out in space so that it can enter the western wall of Castle Creek Canyon and disappear.

Tom Mooney

Aspen