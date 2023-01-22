Mooney: Future is here

The signs are all around us. From those Domino’s Pizza TV ads about their new battery electric delivery vehicles to the list of automobile manufacturers jumping into the EV market. Domino’s is planning to have hundreds of EVs on the road by the end of 2023.

Search the World Wide Web for the list of current EV manufacturers and you will be surprised. There are hundreds of new models coming from carmakers in the future, from Jeep to Maserati and Bentley.

The future is electric.

Tom Mooney

Aspen