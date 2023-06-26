Mooney: Climate-conscious kitchen event was great

A big bravo goes out to CORE and W Aspen for their wonderful climate-conscious kitchen event. And OMG, I had no idea how committed the woman owner of Marble Distillery is for protecting the environmental future of my eight great nieces and nephews.

There are induction-cooking solutions for everyone, from single-burner countertop 120 V plug in, plug out, move it to the patio units to huge built-in units with lots of burners, all kinds of shapes, and instant digital control by touch or voice.

Toxic cancer-causing emissions from Neanderthal natural gas stoves do not belong in my kitchen.

Tom Mooney

Aspen