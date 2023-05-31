Mooney: As good a time as possible

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Helping Eric Scarvan’s Pristine Riders last Friday picking up litter around local roads felt great. A free lunch afterward, sponsored by Silverpeak Grill in Koch Park, was a good way to finish.

That was the eighth annual Trash Crush community cleanup partnering with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program. Eric’s Sun Dog Athletics offers many services coaching and leading lots of different sports from mountain and road biking, hiking, canoeing, snowshoeing, and more.

To top it off, Luke from Aspen Velo gave out coupons for free e-bike rentals. The instant torque on the Turbo power setting was shockingly gratifying and fast. There are also Eco, Touring, and Sport power settings. The Silverpeak Grill gave us a free lunch in Koch park — yummy.

Tom Mooney

Aspen