Mooney: Agree she’d be a good one

Letter to the editor

Emzy Veazy’s letter quoting my letter was way off base. Yeah, according to the sentence of Aspen city code he quoted, to be elected as mayor one only needs to be a citizen of our country and have lived in Aspen for just one year.

So somebody can ski bum here for a couple of years post high school then live somewhere else for decades and then come back to run for mayor.

I agree that Toni would make a great mayor. Her commitment and passion to make our world a better place is obvious. Her commitment to control growth is admirable.

I know her personally as a decent human being, but let’s get practical, by which I mean: Will Aspen voters ever elect someone who doesn’t live in the city? I don’t think so.

Tom Mooney





Aspen