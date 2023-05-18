Mises: Maybe Roaring Fork could step up?

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

After seeing the images of overwhelmed border towns like El Paso, have any community leaders in Aspen or the broader Roaring Fork Valley reached out to DHS or Texas Gov. Abbott about chartering buses up here?

With Chicago and New York now overwhelmed, too, maybe Aspen can step up and offer space?

Let’s be an example to those holier-than-thou NIMBY towns like Martha’s Vineyard, and step up to house some of these cross-border travelers!

Thomas Mises

Carbondale