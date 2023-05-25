Milligan: I envisioned this sad end

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Dear Roger Marolt and Mick Ireland:

Thank you for not selling out, calling the shots as you see them. You express how many of us feel in our hearts beneath our smiley-face facades.

A record of the present transition is needed, going deeper than facts and figures of flatlander, left-brained surfaces.

If things keep going the way they are unchecked here and in the world, down the road a few pharaohs will be frantically building pyramids to themselves while the 99% slave for crusts 24/7/365.

Strange. As a toddler sitting on the floor listening to classical music in the ’40s, I envisioned such a state. And here we are.





Pat Milligan

Aspen