Milligan: As if malls weren’t sterile enough

Dear Town:

“Aspen deserves better!” Is it our 1% wannabes trying to take over the place who have decreed our pedestrian malls are not sterile enough, who have hire a little boy with a funny haircut and a ranger uniform to crack down on “all the moving businesses in the malls”?

This includes face painters for children, clowns who form balloon animals for children, children selling lemonade, musicians of all stripes, be they tomorrow’s violin virtuosos trying to scare up enough change for a nice meal somewhere?

Having been swept up in this deadly serious dragnet toward the end of my first day of the season on the streets, I learned of this insipid new rule by questioning the poor kid given the insipid job nobody would dare ask a self-respecting cop to carry out.

Anyway, Town, I thought you'd like to know.





P.S.: After a trip to City Hall and another city department, the ranger was set straight about the sandwich board lady.

Pat Milligan

Aspen