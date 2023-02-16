Milias: Who is unwelcoming?

Letter to the editor

How sad for Blanca and Cavanaugh O’Leary to sink to such a new low as to equate being a tireless advocate for housing Aspen’s actual workforce with a pathetic scare, insinuating that this means “working families are not welcome.”

Torre and Skippy should absolutely run for re-election on their records. Every sector of this community has been negatively affected by their decisions at the council table, including hundreds of working families.

Ask the families at Centennial and Burlingame how Skippy and Torre have supported them in their lawsuits and complaints against the city and then see who is unwelcoming.

Elizabeth Milias

Aspen